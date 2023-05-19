The Lafourche Parish School Board has announced new take-in and dismissal times for the 2023-2024 school year. Read below to find out your school’s new times.
7:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
Central Lafourche High School
Sixth Ward Middle School
South Lafourche High School
Thibodaux High School
*North PASS Site
7:25 a.m.-2:25 p.m.
Career Magnet Center
7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Bayou Blue Middle School
Bayou Boeuf Elementary School
Galliano Elementary School
Golden Meadow Middle School
Larose-Cut Off Middle School
Lockport Middle School
Raceland Middle School
Thibodaux Middle School
Charter Schools
BCA 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
VAL differs by site
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Bayou Blue Elementary School
Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School
C.M. Washington Elementary School
Chackbay Elementary School
Cut Off Elementary School
Golden Meadow Lower Elementary School
Golden Meadow Upper Elementary School
Lockport Lower Elementary School
Lockport Upper Elementary School
North Larose Elementary School
Raceland Lower Elementary School
Raceland Upper Elementary School
South Larose Elementary School
St. Charles Elementary School
Thibodaux Elementary School
W.S. Lafargue Elementary School
Buses will begin unloading at the following times:
6:40 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:15 a.m.
7:00 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:25 a.m.
7:15 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:45 a.m.
8:00 a.m. for schools that take-in at 8:30 a.m.
For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.