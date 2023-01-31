LEE- ESPONGE

Mrs. Lexie Rose Lee and Mr. Tyler Esponge, of Golden Meadow, were married on September 23, 0222 at the Canefield in Raceland. 

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tucker and Melissa Lee.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Murdock and Cindy Esponge.

