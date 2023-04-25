MR. AND MRS. JARROD DARDAR

Mrs. Lynn Hargrove Dardar and Mr. Jarrod Dardar, both of Houma, were married on April 8, 2023 at the CWA Hall.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mines and Penny Hargrove.

The groom is son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Noreen Dardar.

