Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Martin

Mrs. Michelle Eymard and Mr. Joshua Martin were married on February 3, 2023 in Jamaica.
The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Susie Eymard and the late Mr. Danny P. Eymard.
The groom is the son of Mr. Jerry Martin and Mr. Michael Miles and Mrs. Kathleen Martin.
