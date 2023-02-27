Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Crosby

Mr. Tyler Crosby from Belle Chasse and Mrs. Caitlyn Bacigalupi from Belle Chasse were married on February 18, 2023 at Fleur de Lis Event Center in Mandeville, LA.
The bride is the daughter of Michael and Debra Bacigalupi.
The groom is the son of Kristie and Richard Mott of Raceland and Franklin Crosby and Dana Jeanfreau of Belle Chasse.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.