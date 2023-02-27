Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Crosby

Mr. Tyler Crosby from Belle Chasse and Mrs. Caitlyn Bacigalupi from Belle Chasse were married on February 18, 2023 at Fleur de Lis Event Center in Mandeville, LA.

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Debra Bacigalupi.

The groom is the son of Kristie and Richard Mott of Raceland and Franklin Crosby and Dana Jeanfreau of Belle Chasse.

