Mary Lou Clothing Co. will host its first annual spring craft show to honor its first full business year. Mary Lou Clothing Co. Co-Owner, Breely Danos said "we are hosting an event to thank small local businesses who have helped along the way, and also recognize the community that has been so supportive".
Mary Lou Clothing Co. doesn't just cater to one demographic - they have something for everyone. Whether you're looking for stylish clothes in women's sizes S-3XL, children's newborn-tween, or a fantastic mommy and me set for boys/girls, this business has it all thanks to the creative vision of owners, Breely Danos and Elizabeth Sadler.
Kourtney Orgeron Photography is bringing a touch of springtime fun to the festivities with Easter Bunny pictures. Face painting and plenty of delectable treats will also be on sale -sure to make the celebration even more special.
April 1st is a special day - not only does it mark the start of Spring, but it's also World Autism Awareness Day. Visitors are asked to show their support for this incredible cause by wearing blue and honoring those with autism.
The following vendors will be participating in the event: Boujee Beads, Southern Layne Boutique, Little Berry Boutique, The Mother Frocker, Rose Catherine Clothing Co., Shay's Sweets, the DTB Craft Room, Sha Bebe's Boutique, Rumors Resale, Creations by Connie, Bossy Girls Farm, White Oak Boutique, Nikki Autin with Topanga Scents, True Blue Touch, Bloom West, Little Sweet Things/Little Sweet Treats, Violet Rose Crafts and more, Alicia Ayo with Scentsy, Bowtiful Life.
Magnolia Mixing Co., Richoux's Pizza, and Taqueria DF(taco truck) will also be there. Pastalaya Bowls will be served with the proceeds benefiting "Autism Speaks".
Come spend the day at Popie's Place at 9047 E Ave A on April 2nd. From 10 am to 4 pm, enjoy a special event locally in Cut Off.
Take the opportunity this holiday season to support your local businesses and get a jump start on filling those Easter baskets. With plenty of great options, you won't be disappointed.
