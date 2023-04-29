Explore Houma is proud to present the 3rd Annual May the 4th Be with You celebration in Downtown Houma on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 5-9 p.m.
In a galaxy far, far away, all Jedi, Sith and Younglings are invited to partake in this fandom extravaganza! Dress as your favorite Star Wars character, lightsaber optional, and join us in the Courthouse Square for an evening filled with face painting, trivia and lightsaber demonstrations by Tiger Rock Martial Arts.
With musical guests the Caniac Band and DJ Rhett, blue and green milk available at Mahoney’s and food sponsored by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, this will be an out-of-this-world celebration the entire galaxy can enjoy! “Do.. or do not. There is no try.”
May the 4th is an informal commemorative day that marks a celebration of all things Star Wars. The fourth day in May became Star Wars Day because of the turn of phrase, “May the force be with you,” used by Jedi masters in the movie franchise
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.