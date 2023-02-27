Welcome to Medicare Preventative
Visit is for people who are new to medicare. Once within the first 12 months that you receive your medicare card.
You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignments
Yearly “Wellness” preventative visit is a heal risk assessment. It’s a review of medical and family history.
Development or update of a list of current providers and prescriptions
Detection of any cognitive impairment
Personalized health advice
A list of risk factors and treatment options for you
A screening schedule (like a checklist ) for appropriate preventive services
Review of your opioid prescription and potential risk for substance use disorder
Medicare covers the following wellness benefits once yearly.
- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening – if you have a family history, or you are a man 65-75 and have smoked at least 100 cigarettes in your lifetime.
- Once in a lifetime if you get a referral from your doctor who had determined you are at risk
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment
Alcohol Misuse Screening & Counseling What is it?
- Test that determines alcohol misuse
- Various screening tools are available
- Your primary care doctor or practitioner decides the specific tool used
- Counseling patients about the health dangers of drinking too much
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health are provider accepts assignment
Bone Mass Measurement (Bone Density)
- Tests to determine if you are at risk for broken bones due to osteoporosis
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment
Breast Cancer Screening (Mammograms) What is it?
- An X-Ray of the breast that checks for breast cancer before you or a doctor may be able to find it manually
- Your risk of developing breast cancer increases if you.
- Had breast cancer in the past
- Have a family history
- Had your first baby after 30
- Have never had a baby
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Behavioral Therapy)
What is it? Behavioral therapy visit that helps lower your risk for cardiovascular disease by
- Encouraging aspirin use when benefits outweigh risks
- Screening for high blood pressure
- Counseling to promote a healthy diet
- One risk reduction every 12 months
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified heath care provider accepts assignment
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Screening What is it?
- Blood test that help detect conditions that may lead to a heart attack or stroke
- Lipid panel tests that include: Total cholesterol, High density lipoproteins and triglycerides
- All people with Medicare when a doctor orders the screening once every five years.
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment
Cervical & Vaginal Cancer Screening – What is it?
Pap test and pelvic exams to check for vaginal and cervical cancers
- Part of the Pap Test can include coverage to test for Human Papillomavirus (HV) once every 5 years if you are 30-65 without HPV systems
- The Pelvic exam includes a clinical breast exam to check for breast cancer
- You can be tested once every 24 months
- Once every 12 months if you are at high risk or if you are of child bearing age and had an abnormal Pap Test in the past 36 months
Colorectal Cancer Screenings – what is it?
- Blood –based biomarker test
- Multi-target stool DNA Test
Other tests include:
- Barium enema
- Colonoscopy
- Fecal occult blood test
- Flexible sigmoidoscopy
Waiving Medicare Coinsurance for Certain colorectal cancer screening tests
- Requires the amount of patient cost-sharing for colorectal cancer screening tests that remove a polyp or other tissue to gradually decrease
- Mieciare to pay 100% if the cost in 2030
- 85% for the 2023-2026
- 90% for 2027-2029
Depression Screenings: What is it?
A screening in a primary care setting, like a doctor’s office
Your doctor will evaluate your symptoms
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignments
Diabetes Screening: What is it?
Screening (fasting blood glucose test or other specified screening tests) to check for diabetes for people at risk.
- People who are at risk get a referral from their doctor
- Varies based on the results of your screenings
- Up to 2 screenings per year
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment
Glaucoma: What is it? An eye disease caused by high pressure in the eye that can develop gradually without warning and often without any symptoms. You are at high risk if you:
- Have diabetes
- Have a family history of glaucoma
- Are African American, 50 or older
- Are Hispanic American, 65 or older
- Once every 12 months
- You pay 20% of the Medicare approved amount after the yearly Part B deductible
Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Infection Screening: People with Medicare who are at high risk for HBV infection or if you are pregnant and your primary care doctor orders it.
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts it
Lung Cancer Screening: What is it? Low-dose computed tomography scan
- You are 50-70
- You are symptomatic
- You are either a current smoker or have quit smoking within the last 15 years
- You have a tobacco smoking history of at least 20 “pack Years”
- You get an order from your doctor
- Once every 12 months
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment
Medical Nutrition Therapy Services: What is it? An initial nutrition and lifestyle assessment. One-on-one nutritional counseling. Follow-up visits to check on your progress
- A doctor gives you a referral if you have:
Diabetes
Kidney Disease or had a kidney transplant in the last 36 months
- Three hours of one-on-one counseling services for the first year
- 2 hours each year after that
- You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment
Obesity Screening & Counseling: What is it? An initial screening for Body Mass Index. Intensive behavioral therapy sessions that include:
- A dietary assessment
- Counseling to help you lose weight by focusing on diet and exercise
- You pay nothing if your provider gives the counseling in a primary care setting
Prostate Cancer Screening: What is it?
- Digital rectal examinations
- Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA ) Test
- All men with Medicare over 50
- You pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for the digital rectal exam after the yearly Part B D=deductible
- You pay nothing for the PSA Test
Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) What is it?
- Screening tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and Hepatitis B in women
- Screening for syphilis in men
- High-intensity behavioral health counseling sessions
- You pay nothing if your primary care provider accepts assignment, orders the screening tests and provides the counseling in a primary care setting
Shots: for the following shots you pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment.
- Flu Shots – One flu shot per person
- Hepatitis B shots – If you are at medium or high risk for hepatitis You need 3 shots for complete protection.
- Pneumococcal shots –All people with Medicare. The first shot at any time, a different second shot if it’s given at least one year after the first shot.
- Covid 19 shots: You pay nothing for the COVID-19 vaccine, you will not pay a deductible or copayment. Your provider can not charge you an administration fee to give you the shot.
Smoking & Tobacco Use Cessation Counseling for people with medicare who use tobacco. You pay nothing if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment.
Key Points to Remember
- Finding and detecting illness early leads to better health outcomes and lower costs
For more information on what Medicare covers or Medicare part D prescription drug coverage call the Lafourche Council on Aging Office at (985)532-5867 Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m. or Friday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
