Meyer Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors and their teams. Meyer Financial Group was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.
Meyer Financial Group is led by Thomas J. Meyer, APMA®, CFP®, BFATM. The team also includes financial advisor(s) Lloyd Kern, David Ponson, Chris Callahan and support staff Kylie Kern, Lynna Marcel, Paula Christophel, Morgan Toups, and Lori Toups. They have collectively served the community since 1999.
Meyer Financial Group provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact them at 985-446-1159 or visit the Ameriprise office at 132 Rue Colette, Ste A or their website at www.meyer-financialgroup.com.
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.
Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.