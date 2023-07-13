Aldi GO

Today, the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce board members and staff attended the ribbon cutting and grand opening of ALDI, located at 32 Rienzi Dr in Thibodaux. This store will serve as the city’s 1st and the state’s 8th location, bringing new opportunities for cost-effective shopping to the Bayou Region.

Thibodaux’s ALDI is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m, offering fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options. Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us.

In addition to the new store in Thibodaux, construction has begun on an ALDI location at 1520 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma. Construction on this project is expected to be completed in early 2024. 

