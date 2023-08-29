Lafourche Parish will have a new Coroner this election cycle — a woman with experience in the office who is ready to make a difference in public service.
Kayla Breaux will be Lafourche’s new Coroner in the fall after running for the position unopposed. She will replace Dr. John King who had been the parish’s Coroner prior to Breaux’s election.
Breaux has worked in the Coroner’s Office from 2018-2022, and she said that to serve now as the head of the office is an honor and a privilege that she looks forward to.
“I am ecstatic to become the new Coroner,” she said. “Overall, I am honored to have been elected, even though, unopposed to such an important position and to have the opportunity to serve our community.”
For Breaux, she said she always envisioned rising through the ranks from within the office. She has 4 years in the office and said that she always told friends and confidants that she aspired someday to rise to become the Chief Investigator of the Coroner’s Office someday.
By definition, a Coroner is a government or judicial official who is empowered to conduct or order an inquest into the manner or cause of death of an individual. Likewise, they’re able to investigate or confirm the identity of an unknown person who has been found dead within the Coroner’s jurisdiction.
During her time with the Coroner’s office, Breaux has attended numerous training courses, including a week of study of death investigations at the St. Louis School of Medicine. She owns Psychology and Government degrees and is currently pursuing an MPA.
“I always told others that I would become the Chief Investigator one day,” Breaux said. “I had and still do have a strong affinity for investigations and forensics. So when this opportunity arose, I decided to take a chance at it after careful consideration.”
But Breaux’s election is also a historic one for Lafourche. When she replaces Dr. King and officially takes over her position, she will be the parish’s first-ever female Coroner.
Breaux said to hold that title is an honor and is something that makes her election sweeter. But she said that she wants women who seek any office or position to see that their dreams are 100% attainable if they pursue them.
“Being the first female Coroner of Lafourche Parish is a fantastic and thrilling feeling,” she said. “But it is much more than that to me. This is an opportunity to break down ‘glass doors,’ and pave the path for future generations. Knowing I have the ability to make a difference in the lives of community members is an opportunity that requires courage, compassion and determination.”
And likewise, she also said she understands that she’s taking office at a tumultuous time. In May, Louisiana State Police sent a search warrant to the office of Dr. King on allegations that he was overcharging parish government for services he was conducting.
Earlier this week, Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell cleared Dr. King of wrongdoing in that investigation and said that the work King was doing went hand-in-hand with the number of deaths in Lafourche during the 10+ years that King served as Coroner. Russell said that there was ‘no evidence’ of fraud by Dr. King, though he had constant spats with Parish President Archie Chaisson during their shared time in office.
Dr. King had intentions to run for re-election but missed the time to qualify by less than 5 minutes.
Breaux said she’s aware of the tension that exists between her office and parish government and she said she has a plan to remedy it and get things going in the same direction.
“I must conduct a thorough evaluation of the coroner’s office operations, resources and personnel to identify any areas for improvement or reconstruction,” Breaux said when outlining her plan to ease the turmoil of recent months. “Then I will need to restore all communication channels that have been lost between other entities and the coroner’s office over the past few years. I must bolster the internal procedure. I wish to foster a positive work environment. I would like to improve my staff’s training and education, including my own. In addition, we must employ measures of quality control by evaluating cases. I also believe it is essential to develop partnerships with other entities. I want my staff to interact more with families and members of the community. We are going to have to prioritize ethics and accountability. I will seek all feedback so that we can continue to improve.”
