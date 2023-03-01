Ken and Hillary Wells, a writing duo of family members who graduated from Nicholls State University, are thrilled to launch their new book "Swamped!". Join them on March 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Talbot Hall’s Mary and Al Danos Theater for a launch celebration.
Set in Louisiana's Atchafalaya Swamp, the story follows two very different teens - Jack Landry (a local homeboy) and Olivia FitzGerald (an ambitious New Yorker) — as they fight for survival after being stranded by mysterious circumstances. The action-packed narrative released with Koehler Books will have you holding your breath until its gripping conclusion!
Ken Wells, a proud Bayou Black native and 1972 Nicholls graduate, is an awe-inspiring Pulitzer Prize finalist with not only two contributions on Pulitzer award winning projects for The Wall Street Journal under his belt but also six novels and two books of narrative nonfiction. His book “The Good Pirates of the Forgotten Bayous” shone in particular as it gained him the renowned Harry Chapin Book Award - highlighting post-Katrina South Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.
Hilary who graduated from Mass Communication during 2012 from her uncle's alma mater was particularly drawn to work together with her beloved relative due to giving life into developing a strong female character - something she felt very passionate about contributing towards!
The event is free to the public, and light refreshments will be provided by the Nicholls State University Alumni Federation. To learn more about Nicholls Alumni Federation, visit https://nichollsalumni.org/
