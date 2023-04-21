Nicholls Assistant Professor of Business Law Dr. Gene Gouaux was recently selected as one of the Top 40 Attorneys Under 40 by the Louisiana State Bar Association. This newly crafted award is given to the state’s top young lawyers who have made exceptional contributions to the legal profession and their community.
"I'm truly honored. I grew up watching my family serve our community, and I consider myself blessed to walk in their footsteps, carrying on a legacy that impacts the place I call home for the better," said Gene Gouaux.
Gene Gouaux, a third-generation attorney, is an assistant professor of business law at Nicholls, teaching the Legal Environment of Business, Commercial Law, International Business Law and Intellectual Property. He was selected by the US Department of State to the Fulbright Specialist Roster and has taught undergraduate and law students in Austria, China and Vietnam. Gene was also selected as the 2022 Presidential Award Winner for Teaching Excellence at Nicholls. In addition to his teaching duties, he practices with his family’s law firm in Lockport.
Each year, the LSBA Young Lawyers Division solicits nominations for young lawyers and local affiliates to be awarded. To be eligible for consideration, individual nominees must be current members of the LSBA Young Lawyers Division, be in good standing with the LSBA, must not have reached the age of 39 or must have been admitted to the practice of law for fewer than five years.
After the nomination, the Awards Committee, comprised of YLD attorneys from every LSBA District, and the YLD Board selected award winners who were announced and recognized at the LSBA Young Lawyers Conference on March 31, 2023 in New Orleans.
The Nicholls College of Business Administration is AACSB-accredited and offers degrees in Accounting, Finance,Computer Information Systems,Management,Marketing and Business Administration, including a fully online Business Administration degree. The pre-law concentration focuses on the issues that are most important for success in law school and a subsequent career in law.
Although the concentration is designed for students who plan to attend law school, it can also be effective for anyone who is interested in the many areas of business that involve contracts, negotiation and analytical skills. A combination of business and government courses prepares students for future careers as attorneys or as staff members in the legislature or legal departments. To learn more, visit www.nicholls.edu/business/.
