High school and community college students interested in exciting, high-paying, and life-long careers in the sciences should visit Nicholls State University next week.
The College of Sciences and Technology at Nicholls invites high school students to visit campus and learn about opportunities for college and career studies.
The SciTech Open House will take place on Thursday, October 20th, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, in the Bollinger Memorial Student Union. Students will meet professors and students from Allied Health Sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Dietetics, Geomatics, Mathematics, Petroleum Engineering Technology, and Safety Management. Students can also learn about student organizations, the Honors Program, the Center for Bayou Studies, and the new Coastal Center, as well as new degree programs under development.
The event is free. Students interested in science and technology careers should register at www.nicholls.edu/sciences-technology. For further information, contact john.doucet@nicholls.edu.
