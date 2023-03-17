Get ready for the South's ultimate artistic experience - ArtWorks at Nicholls State University!
On Tuesday, March 28 from 6 to 9 p.m., explore Talbot Hall and enjoy interactive art demonstrations like raku ceramic firings and forging.
Tour the fine art studios or check out works by numerous artists in our online silent auction featuring pieces on display in Dane Ledet Gallery and other installations around campus.
All proceeds of this engaging evening go towards scholarships, grants, regional & national exhibitions, conferences & study abroad opportunities that will benefit NSU students long after the event is over!
Michael Williams, chair of the ArtWorks committee notes, “The students in the Art program greatly benefit from the community’s support for this event. It is a unique fundraiser that allows students to express their appreciation for funding and to show their enthusiasm by participating in activities that help promote public interest in art.”
Nicholls alumna Masy Chighizola, owner of Press Relief Prints in Baton Rouge, will be demonstrating the art of printmaking and hosting an auction inside the Danos Theater.
Stroll around to take in "In The Kitchen," an exhibit featuring hand-painted cast iron cookware and other Louisiana-themed pieces crafted by local alumni, faculty members as well as renowned artists from across the state and nation.
Some items up for grabs include carved wood decoys created by Carl Danos - praised locally for his masterpieces - or even prints by Dorothy Fratt (1923-2017) whose acclaimed works have earned her upcoming retrospective at Scottsdale's Museum of Contemporary Art. Don't miss this unique opportunity to bid on one-of-a kind finds while learning about traditional printing techniques!
For those with an interest in creating art, Nicholls art students and faculty will be available to discuss different media and assist in developing skills. Hands-on activities, such as using a potter’s wheel, fabricating a flipbook for animation, printing silk screens and wood type revival letters, participating in the photo darkroom experience, and designing “wipe-out” paintings involving the erasure of pigments, will take place throughout the night.
A studio workshop on hand-coloring photographs and an outdoor printing demonstration using a steamroller in the parking area will both be back by popular demand.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at www.nicholls.edu/artworks. Live music by Buddy Benoit as well as Billy Stark and Bobby Pitre, complimentary hors-d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.
Guests will be provided with art supplies in the studio demonstrations and can bring home the original art they created during the evening.
Artwork will be available for direct purchase and/or bidding online. Supporters unable to attend the event can still purchase and bid on many of the items for auction by signing up through https://www.nicholls.edu/artworks.
