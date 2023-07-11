Nicholls State Veteran Organization and Recreation Center are hosting a Heroes 5K on Saturday, July 29 to raise money for local service members, with this year’s proceeds going to the family of Detective Sgt. Nicholas Pepper. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. at the Nicholls Recreation Center, with the race beginning at 8 a.m. The route takes participants through Peltier Park, Nicholls campus and ends at the Recreation Center, with refreshments and games.
Serving in law enforcement for over 24 years, Sgt. Nicholas Pepper received numerous commendations throughout his career, working at the Houma Police Department, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Detective Sergeant. Sgt. Nick Pepper, 44, died Sunday April 2, 2023 in the line of duty, leaving behind his wife of 20 years, Christie Ordoyne Pepper; his children, Patience, Gracie, and Nicholas Pepper, II; and his mother, Sharon Pepper.
Each year, the Heroes 5K donates all proceeds to a family in need. This year’s Heroes Fund will go to Gracie Pepper, a Nicholls student, to support her education and her family, with a charity goal set at $5,000.
“We are looking to start an annual event where we can give back to the heroes that help keep our community safe. This is our way of saying thanks,” said Tanner Leboeuf, Nicholls Rec Center wellness and fitness coordinator.
NSVO and Nicholls Rec are searching for any sponsors or businesses who are interested in renting a booth for the post-race party. The race is currently sponsored by Jones Insurance. Sponsorship options are tiered, including benefits like:
- Banner included on start and finish line
- Banner on registration table
- Logo included in social media posting
- Logo on 2023 race shirt (Deadline: Friday, July 14)
Registration costs $25 per adult and $15 per child. Registration prices will increase by $10 on July 15. To register for the race, click here. To learn more, visit the Heroes 5K Facebook. If you have any questions, email tanner.leboeuf@nicholls.edu or gilberto.burbante@nicholls.edu. Click here to learn more about sponsorship options.
