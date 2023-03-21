Local nonprofit group South Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVO) wants Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish veterans to know they understand the difficulties veterans go through and are here to help.
The SLVO is a local veteran-focused nonprofit group serving Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish area veterans in need. Formed in 2019, the group provides financial and resource assistance to local area veterans that may be struggling with difficult life circumstances.
SLVO’s current serving president is Brok Torbert, who - like the rest of the SLVO board of directors – is an experienced battle-tested veteran himself. Now working internationally in the energy sector, Torbert is a former army staff sergeant who served two combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.
As one of the SLVO’s founding members, Torbert said the SLVO was launched after several of the founding members experienced the loss of a fellow veteran. Following his re-entry into civilian life after seeing combat, their fellow veteran faced real-life struggles many veterans have, which eventually led him to take his own life. The group of veterans who later formed the SLVO got together and analyzed what led to the veteran taking such drastic measures and concluded there was a real need to help the area’s local veteran community that was not getting filled.
“Like every other story, we found a need that somebody needed to plug,” Torbert said. “We just wanted to start…a veteran network, where veterans could reach out to other veterans if they needed to talk, if they wanted to hang out, or if they needed anything.”
The local nonprofit serves veterans in the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish areas, and offers financial resources, as well as a network of support for local veterans in need. Through various fund-raising events, along with individual and corporate sponsors, the SLVO raises funds to help veterans facing temporary financial setbacks such as missed mortgage, rent, car or utility bills. The group will typically conduct background research on the veteran’s situation, and then when warranted make payments directly to creditors to help soften their veteran clients’ financial stress.
“Our organization’s mission is to create unique programs to educate, inspire, strengthen,” Torbert said. “We strive to build community connections that make a positive impact in the lives of veterans.”
The SLVO has been able to help local veterans in need not only financially, but also through its extensive local network of veteran owned and veteran supported businesses and donors. Using its human capital, the SLVO sometimes refers their veteran clients to local area businesses and non-profits for job openings and other support services when the need arises.
“For each business that sponsors us or donates, we really try to give back to those businesses as much as we can, whether we’re buying their products or having events at their location,” Torbert said of the SLVO’s relationship with its corporate donors. “We want [their donation] to come full circle.”
As one of its several annual event-based fundraisers, the SLVO will be sponsoring its second annual Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Cookoff at Fletcher Technical Community College on May 27 in Schriever. The event will feature live music, crawfish cooking competition, games, bounce houses, craft beer tasting, and more. The former Beer Fest event has combined with the SLVO’s Freedom Fest event, creating an even bigger festival, offering a large local and craft beer selection to choose from.
“There will be a bunch of breweries, distributors, and homebrewers that will come out and show off either their new branded beer or their most popular craft beer,” Torbert said of the upcoming event. “It’s a great festival, and this year – it’s all about the crawfish and beer.”
To learn more about the SLVO, its upcoming Freedom Fest 2023 event, or to donate, visit www.slvo.org.
