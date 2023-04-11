Grand Isle, La.—Restore Grand Isle, Grand Isle's newest nonprofit, has partnered with Louisiana artist Caroline Hill to raise awareness of the importance of restoring the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The campaign aims to raise funds to plant trees and native plants across the island to restore hurricane damages.
The campaign partnered with Caroline Hill and her father, photographer Jackson Hill, to produce a poster, print and door hanger to raise awareness and funds to restore the island. Caroline’s original art was photographed and reproduced by Jackson into a fine art limited edition giclee print. All funds raised will go toward restoring Grand Isle's community and environment.
"Hurricane Ida devastated our island, including countless homes, our beach and the trees and plants that make up our natural environment,'' said Ronnie Sampey, Restore Grand Isle president. "We wanted to help jump start nature’s recovery by planting trees and native plants, as well as making sure people could safely access the beach and trails on the island."
When Hurricane Ida made landfall, Restore Grand Isle played a significant role in bringing in equipment and cleaning supplies to residents who were left with property damage and lots of cleanup work. The group also helped organize food deliveries and supplied each temporary trailer resident on the island with an essential supplies package. They also led the effort to make sure beach crossovers are clearly marked and life rings are always on the beach to save lives. Transitioning into the recovery phase, they are now helping to heal the island’s environment by building a nursery and community garden as well as planting trees and plants across the island.
“Spending time on the island this past fall, I was inspired by this magical place,” said Caroline Hill. "Grand Isle was hit hard by Hurricane Ida. I’m excited to join forces with this wonderful organization and hope my art helps make a positive impact on the efforts to rebuild and restore the Grand Isle community."
Hill’s work includes two different limited edition giclee prints, one depicting Grand Isle with pelicans (13″x19″ on paper) and the other highlights the Louisiana iris (8″x10″ on paper). Also available is a “Restore Grand Isle” door hanger featuring one of Hill's painted pelicans. These items will be available at the Grand Isle Migratory Bird Festival on April 14-15. They are also available at www.restoregrandisle.com.
The mission of Restore Grand Isle is to rebuild and restore the Grand Isle community, Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island, by investing in our residents and environment to create a vibrant and sustainable coastal community for generations to come. More on the nonprofit and its efforts to promote and restore the island can be found at www.restoregrandisle.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.