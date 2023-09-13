Restore Grand Isle with the support of the town of Grand Isle seeks to purchase and restore the Old Oleander Hotel and convert it into a visitor center, museum and art collective.
“The old Oleander Hotel means a lot to the people of Grand Isle. I would love to see it saved and used for our residents and visitors to enjoy," said David Camardelle, Grand Isle Mayor. "It would be a centerpiece of the town and would greatly help revitalize and boost our economy.”
The building is an important part of the island's history, as it ushered in a new age of tourism, bringing in visitors who could now drive to Grand Isle across the newly built bridge spanning the Caminada Pass. Construction on the Oleander Hotel began in 1928 and was completed in 1931, the same year the island received electricity, radios, and telephones. The hotel, which originally featured a fine dining restaurant and 29 rooms with screened porches facing the Gulf, was a fixture on the island until it closed in the 1990s.
Restore Grand Isle, with the support of the town, has started an effort to save the historic Oleander Hotel. The non-profit plans to purchase and restore the building, which will then be used as a visitor center, museum and art collective.
"We have the support of local, parish and state leaders. Everyone is on board with saving the building, but now we have to raise the funds to purchase and restore this historic property," said Ronnie Sampey, President of Restore Grand Isle. "We are asking for small and large donations, including sponsors to help us reach our goal. The response so far has been all positive."
Restore Grand Isle began in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida to bring in supplies to help during the recovery. Since that time the organization has played an important role in restoring the island's environment by planting trees, building a nursery and community garden. Its latest project, saving the historic Oleander Hotel, will help restore the island's economy, which relies heavily on tourism. You can find out more about the project at: www.restoregrandisle.com.
The mission of Restore Grand Isle is to rebuild and restore the Grand Isle community, Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island, by investing in our residents and environment to create a vibrant and sustainable coastal community for generations to come. More on the nonprofit and its efforts to promote and restore the island can be found at www.restoregrandisle.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.