A Larose native and mother of four is opening a bakery in Houma, merging her passion for baking with her entrepreneurial spirit.
Anna Maria Cabirac, along with her husband James Cabirac, has already opened numerous businesses such as Hi-5 and The Blonde Balloon. Their new venture, Nothing Bundt Cakes, is set to open the first week of June, sometime between the first and the eighth, at 1785 Martin Luther King Blvd, suite B2. The location is between Men’s Wearhouse and Zen’s Restaurant.
Cabirac, who recently returned from a month-long training in Texas, explained that the bakery specializes in one thing, but in a multitude of ways. There are nine flavors to the bundt cakes and they come in four sizes. Flavors include chocolate chip, lemon, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, carrot, snickerdoodle, confetti, vanilla, and gluten-free chocolate chip. According to Cabirac, they use a special buttercream, cream cheese frosting that is still featured on the cakes today.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is a franchise founded by Dena Tripp and Debbie Schwetz. Cabirac said she began baking with her youngest daughter and decided to open this franchise to stretch those business muscles and pick her career back up.
Sizes include bundtinis by the dozen, $28; bundtlet, $5.50; 8-inch cake, $29; and 10-inch cake, $39. Bundtinis are to a bundt cake, what a donut hole is to a donut. They are small bite-sized versions of a cake. Cabirac said the bundtlet is designed as two servings, to be shared.
In addition to the nine main flavors, the bakery will run specials, and Cabirac has floated the idea of adding a Mardi Gras-inspired bundt cake to the mix. The company rolls out its flavors on a national level, but is considering regional flavors so she is hopeful that by Mardi Gras season, she may have a king cake flavored bundt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.