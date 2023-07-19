Ochsner St. Anne is pleased to announce Michael Saltzman, MD, Urologist has joined the hospital’s medical staff.
Dr. Saltzman earned his medical doctorate (MD) from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. Virginia. He completed his General Surgery residency and internship at New York University Medical Center in New York, NY.
"We are pleased to add Dr. Saltzman to our growing medical staff and provide urology services to the members of our community," said Fernis LeBlanc, Ochsner Bayou Region CEO. "With the addition of Dr. Saltzman, it will enable us to expand our existing services and help continue our goal of keeping people at home for their healthcare needs," LeBlanc added.
As a Urologist, Dr. Saltzman treats patients for a variety of conditions including stones/infections, vasectomies, bladder control, erectile dysfunction, and cancer of the bladder, kidney, and prostate.
Dr. Saltzman is looking forward to working with the medical staff at Ochsner St. Anne to provide care to the people in this community and is now accepting new patients. His office is located at Ochsner Specialty Health Center-Raceland, 141 Twin Oaks Dr. in Raceland. To schedule an appointment, call 985-537-2666.
To learn more about Dr. Saltzman, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/doctors/michael-saltzman
