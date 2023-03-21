This May, join the Lafourche Parish community in making a powerful statement of support for those fighting cancer.
Parish President, Mr. Archie Chaisson has officially declared Friday, May 5th as Paint the Parish Purple Day.
Athletic Embroidery and Screen Printing is offering special Violet Gildan 100% cotton shirts with dark purple screen print to support American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
Make sure you get your order in before the due date of April 6th.
Show your support by purchasing a shirt online through LPSD’s Facebook page link or by the link below.
Students can wear their shirt to school on Friday, May 5th - no forms are to be turned into schools.
Orders will go straight to schools once complete.
Prices are as followed, YXS-AXL $10, 2XL $13, 3XL $14, 4XL $15 – taxes will be added at checkout.
Join us this spring season in painting our parish proudly purple.
https://www.athleticemb.com/product-page/paint-the-parish-purple-tee
