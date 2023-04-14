Newly elected Port Commissioner Reggie Ledet was sworn into office on April 12 by Lafourche Clerk of Court Annette Fontana, officially taking his place at Seat E during the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s monthly board meeting.
On March 25, 2023, voters in the 10th Ward of Lafourche Parish enthusiastically elected Ledet to fill Seat E on the board. Seat E was previously held by Ted Savoie, who was appointed by the board to serve in an interim capacity in September 2022.
With three decades of experience in the energy industry, Commissioner Ledet is a seasoned figure at Port Fourchon's shorebase facility. Hailing from the 10th Ward, he brings invaluable insight to his work on GLPC Board - honed through years of familiarity with day-to-day operations at the port commission. “I look forward to working with the other commissioners to bring even more jobs and benefits to this place we love to call home,” Ledet has said.
Executive Director Chett Chiasson has worked with Commissioner Ledet many times on port business and knows his years of experience will serve him well in his new position.
“We welcome Reggie into the Greater Lafourche Port Commission family, and we are just as excited as he is to work together and make our port, airport, and community even more successful into the future,” said Chiasson.
