The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on May 15-17, 2023, at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Complex located at 1300 Lynn Street in Thibodaux.
This self-defense course designed for women will take place over the course of three days. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. each day. Participants must attend all three days. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials and is non-refundable. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay for the course online at www.LPSO.net/classes. The deadline to register for the class is May 12, 2023, at 11 a.m.
For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.
