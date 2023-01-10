A group of local marketing professionals recently announced the scheduling of a new event called the REACH Marketing Conference, to be held March 16 at The Foundry in Thibodaux. The conference aims to be one of the first marketing-centered events of its kind in the bayou region, designed to help local area businesses, professionals, and nonprofits.
“Our tagline is Network, Learn and Grow,” event organizer David Gravois said, explaining the focus of the event for attendees.
Modeled in part after marketing events usually found in larger metropolitan areas, the conference aims to help attendees network with other local marketers, business owners and nonprofits, learn new marketing techniques, as well as help to grow expertise and knowledge.
Thibodaux native Gravois, owner of local marketing and web design firm Gravois Graphics, says the idea behind the conference came after traveling out of state in his search for quality marketing related conferences to attend.
“I figured why not start one right here that I can grow into basically one of the biggest in the state?” Gravois said. “I wanted marketers throughout the Gulf South to have a place - a community - to get together.”
The REACH Marketing Conference is aimed at any person looking to expand their marketing efforts for a business or nonprofit, or just looking for new ideas.
“It could be anywhere from a boutique, a restaurant, oil and gas industry, nonprofit, somebody that might be doing a side hustle or that might be looking to start their own business,” Gravois explained as to the target audience the marketing conference looks to serve.
Gravois formed a committee to put the event on, bringing together other marketing professionals from the local area into the fold with differing areas of expertise. Rounding out the event committee are Caitlin Bruce with Gravois Graphics/Boujee Beads owner, Cody Blanchard with local brand consulting firm White Car, Amy Hebert and Michelle Dugas of Amplify Events & Promotions, and Nic Schaff, a sales and marketing specialist with petroleum distributor Gaubert Oil.
The first REACH Marketing Conference in Thibodaux will feature 15 different speakers, each chosen for their varying backgrounds and expertise.
“We tried to get a pretty diverse group of people that have knowledge in the different areas that people are interested in – we have experts in video, …influencer marketing, photography, and so on,” Gravois said. “We also have some speakers that can talk on multiple subjects as well.”
The conference will include several speaker sessions in different rooms throughout the day, along with round table discussions and expert panel discussions on various topics, followed by a cocktail social hour at the conclusion of the event. Lunch will be provided to attendees.
With each round of speaker sessions, Gravois says the REACH Marketing Conference is designed to give attendees a wide variety of marketing related topics to choose and learn from.
“[For example] - you may have somebody speaking on social media, you may have somebody speaking on videography, and you may have somebody speaking on email - and you’ll get to pick which session you want to go to,” Gravois explained.
Speaker backgrounds range anywhere from digital creators, podcasters, marketing professionals, photographers, communications directors of several well-known businesses and nonprofits, business owners, and more.
The REACH Marketing Conference will be held at The Foundry, 715 W 1st Street in Thibodaux, on Thursday, March 16, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM. Interested professionals from all over South Louisiana with an interest in marketing are invited to attend. For more information on speakers and conference agenda, to purchase tickets or for information on becoming a sponsor at this event, visit www.reachmarcon.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.