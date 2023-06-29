Restore LA Meeting

On-site Restore Louisiana program survey and application assistance will be available on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Mathews Government Complex, 4876 LA 1, Mathews, LA 70375.

Please bring your FEMA Registration Number to complete the survey.

The Restore Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Program has announced that the deadline to complete the program survey is August 1, 2023. The program survey is the required first step for homeowners seeking assistance. Homeowners who do not complete the survey by the program deadline will not be considered for assistance.

This federal recovery program provides grant funding to homeowners impacted by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida and the May 2021 Severe Storms for:

Home repair or construction

Mobile home repair or replacement

Reimbursement for repairs already completed

The survey can be completed on any smartphone, computer, or tablet at restore.la.gov or by calling 866-735-2001 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additional information can be found at restore.la.gov.

