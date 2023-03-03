REV/REV Business is proud to announce their 39th annual high school scholarship program, providing a boost for seniors in the Bayou Region of Louisiana.
These scholarships grant graduates from Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle with funds that cover educational expenses such as tuition costs, housing and meals on campus, textbooks - allowing them peace-of-mind when it comes to academic achievements. Applications are currently being accepted online until March 17th. Link to apply is https://letsrev.com/scholarships/
“Just as in the days of our legacy companies – RTC, EATEL and Vision Communications – our local teams at REV and REV Business are honored to carry on our commitment to education and our dedication to the communities we serve,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV/REV Business.
Vision Communications has a long legacy of investing in the local community, beginning with its founding as Latelco back in 1945. In 1984 they founded their scholarship fund to help outstanding high school seniors achieve their goals, and since then have awarded over 200 scholarships throughout Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle.
“To date, we’ve awarded more than $900,000 to high school students,” said Peter Louviere, CFO of REV/REV Business. “It’s a unique program that our own employees look forward to every year – especially those dedicated teammates who set aside hours of their own time to review these applications and sift through stacks of students’ academic and community-serving accomplishments.
Eligibility, criteria and considerations for REV’s scholarship program include being a current REV customer, residing in the REV Bayou Region service area, cumulative grade point average (GPA), American College Testing (ACT) scores, financial need, demonstrated leadership and community involvement. Candidates are also required to submit an essay as part of the application.
