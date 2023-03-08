Nicholls State University Athletics Department is thrilled to announce a five-year corporate partnership agreement with REV/REV Business, who have generously donated sixty thousand dollars to the department.
To show their appreciation for this long-term support, in 2023 part of the donation will be used towards naming rights for an academic classroom inside their Student Athlete Academic Center.
The remaining funds will go directly towards enhancing sporting events experiences with additional signage and promotions at football, basketball and baseball matches!
"The thing that is really unique about the partnership with REV is the fact that we have so many Nicholls alums who are working within the company, and for us to be able to see them come home to their alma mater is something that is so special,” said Hillary Charpentier, director of Colonel Athletic Association. “We see them at games and on-campus supporting the student-athletes across different majors and even stepping in to volunteer and help mentor them in the classroom. It's just really special to have a local business that is supporting Nicholls."
The REV Business Academic Classroom is an invaluable asset for Nicholls' 350 student-athletes. From the 10 computers and desks to multipurpose tables, whiteboards, mental health support initiatives – this state of the art study space provides everything a student-athlete needs in order to excel academically.
“Today and into the future, we’re excited to see our commitment to higher education continue. As our company embarks on a new brand and a new academic partnership, it’s rewarding to see this happen with a fellow supporter of education and provider of a quality college experience right here in Lafourche Parish at Nicholls State University,” shared Peter Louviere, REV/REV Business CFO. “Sure, winning in sports is enjoyable, but at the end of the day, academic success is the main goal.”
“And for us at REV and REV Business, this partnership could not have happened at a better time as we begin to grow not just in Thibodaux but into other communities throughout South Louisiana; building fiber to homes and businesses – all with a local team,” continued Louviere.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.