Robert Theriot

Dear Lafourche Parish residents,

I am Robert J. Theriot, a proud Nicholls State University graduate with additional studies in statistics at Tulane University and Nicholls State. Today, I introduce myself as a contender to steer the Lafourche Parish Assessor's Office towards a future illuminated by statistical analysis and artificial intelligence. Change is overdue, and I am prepared to lead the change.

My past experience include: Director of Sales and Marketing for a 100+ employee firm; World Wide Service Manager for a compressor manufacturing division of Dresser Industries; Regional Manager for Sullair Corporation covering the entire southern part of the United States; President, Chairman, and Director of various organization.

Lafourche Parish deserves a higher caliber of care. As your Assessor, I pledge to introduce fair, uniform, and equal assessments for all. I will show transparency on how property taxes are calculated. An Open Door Policy will encourage your active involvement, ensuring your concerns shape our changes.

My platform is simple yet powerful. I vow to alleviate the excessive tax burden placed upon our community, promoting economic relief and growth. To learn more about my mission for a better Lafourche Parish, visit my Facebook page, "Robert Theriot for a Better Lafourche with less TAXES." There, you'll discover my vision for a better future, where cutting-edge tools and compassionate leadership combine to help every resident and business.

Your support is needed as we begin to reshape Lafourche Parish. Together, we will establish a parish defined by reduced taxes, heightened transparency, and inclusive policies. Join me in this transformative journey, and let's build a Lafourche Parish we can all be proud of

Thank you for your trust.

Sincerely,

Robert J. Theriot

