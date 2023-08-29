Dear Lafourche Parish residents,
I am Robert J. Theriot, a proud Nicholls State University graduate with additional studies in statistics at Tulane University and Nicholls State. Today, I introduce myself as a contender to steer the Lafourche Parish Assessor's Office towards a future illuminated by statistical analysis and artificial intelligence. Change is overdue, and I am prepared to lead the change.
My past experience include: Director of Sales and Marketing for a 100+ employee firm; World Wide Service Manager for a compressor manufacturing division of Dresser Industries; Regional Manager for Sullair Corporation covering the entire southern part of the United States; President, Chairman, and Director of various organization.
Lafourche Parish deserves a higher caliber of care. As your Assessor, I pledge to introduce fair, uniform, and equal assessments for all. I will show transparency on how property taxes are calculated. An Open Door Policy will encourage your active involvement, ensuring your concerns shape our changes.
My platform is simple yet powerful. I vow to alleviate the excessive tax burden placed upon our community, promoting economic relief and growth. To learn more about my mission for a better Lafourche Parish, visit my Facebook page, "Robert Theriot for a Better Lafourche with less TAXES." There, you'll discover my vision for a better future, where cutting-edge tools and compassionate leadership combine to help every resident and business.
Your support is needed as we begin to reshape Lafourche Parish. Together, we will establish a parish defined by reduced taxes, heightened transparency, and inclusive policies. Join me in this transformative journey, and let's build a Lafourche Parish we can all be proud of
Thank you for your trust.
Sincerely,
Robert J. Theriot
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.