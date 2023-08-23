Houma, LA — Rouses Markets in Houma is thrilled to announce an exciting event that will bring together the worlds of sports and spirits. Join us for an exclusive Crown Royal Bottle Signing with none other than Deuce McAllister, a celebrated Saints Hall of Famer.
The event will showcase the much-anticipated 2023 Saints edition of Crown Royal bottles, a collectible item that pays homage to the New Orleans Saints and their dedicated fan base. Crown Royal, known for its exceptional quality, has collaborated with the Saints to create a limited edition bottle that captures the spirit and passion of both football and fine spirits.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Friday, August 25 Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Location: New Houma Rouses Store, 2233 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma
Deuce McAllister, a true icon in the world of football, will be present to autograph the exclusive Crown Royal bottles. Fans will have the unique opportunity to meet and greet this legendary Saints player while obtaining a personalized keepsake to cherish.
