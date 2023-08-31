Get ready for a sizzling showdown at the 8th Annual Jambalaya Cookoff, hosted by the Trojan Athletic Association (TAA). On September 15th, the CLHS Field House Yard will come alive with the smells of simmering jambalaya as teams compete to create the most mouthwatering dish.
The cook-off kicks off at 12 p.m., and the food must be ready by 5:15 p.m., just before the CLHS and SLHS Homecoming game, offering a day of friendly rivalry and community support. Teams are invited to register for a chance to prove they have the best jambalaya, with a $50 entry fee. Don't miss out – secure your spot by contacting Heather at 985-860-4729 or trojanathleticassociation18@gmail.com.
A panel of judges will decide the winner at 5:30 p.m. But the competition doesn't end there. The winning jambalaya will be used for a TAA fundraiser to benefit their initiatives. Catch the winner's announcement during halftime of the CLHS and SLHS Homecoming game.
To ensure a fair and fun event, participants must cook on-site, bring their supplies, use pre-prepared ingredients, and adhere to specific guidelines. Let's celebrate the spirit of community, delicious food, and a good cause at this year's TAA Jambalaya Cookoff.
Right before the game starts, CLHS will also having a Bob Gros Field Dedication at 6:30 p.m. Players are asked to meet at the Field House at 6 p.m.
