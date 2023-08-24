The new South Lafourche Library Storefront in Cut Off will open September 5.
Located at 16249 E. Main Street in the Tarpon Heights shopping center in Cut Off, the Storefront is just a few doors down from the South Lafourche Branch Library. The Storefront will serve as a temporary library location as repairs are made to the permanent South Lafourche Branch.
The Storefront’s hours will be Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We have been eagerly anticipating being able to welcome library visitors back to our South Lafourche area branches,” said Lafourche Parish Public Library Director Laura Sanders.
“The new South Lafourche Library Storefront allows us to provide library services directly to residents in one of our storm-affected communities. As residents visit the Storefront, they will be able to see work begin soon on our permanent South Lafourche Branch. We have not forgotten our Golden Meadow residents and will continue to provide updates as we are able.”
Collections at the Storefront will include books, audiobooks, DVDs, video games, and more for children, teens, and adults. Storefront services will include copying, faxing, and printing; computer access and wireless Internet; and holds pickups.
The Storefront will be staffed by employees currently working at the Larose Branch Library. As a result, the Larose Branch’s hours will change, effective September 5, and will match those of the Storefront: Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
After the Storefront opens, the Library-2-Geaux bookmobile will no longer stop at the Cut Off Youth Center on Tuesdays and will instead make twice weekly stops in Golden Meadow on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at its new outreach site, the Golden Meadow Senior Citizens Center, 2406 S. Bayou Drive.
For more information about library services, visit www.lafourche.org.
