Don't miss out on the SLHS Project Graduation event tonight - Glitz and Glam. Very few tickets are still available. Doors open at the Cut Off Youth Center at 5:00.
Attendees of tonight's event are in for a treat. Players can take home a chic handbag when they win an exciting bingo game. The organizers have put together some unique silent auction baskets and an exciting half-and-half raffle that will get everyone's attention.
Tonight, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious food and drinks. Some items on the menu are shrimp fettuccini, charcuterie cups, and delicious bread budding. The bar will also be stocked with wine, bar, and martinis. The band will start after the last game.
A blackout Bingo game is offering an extraordinary reward of $2,100. Get your dabbers ready - who knows what could be won?
Come out and show your support!
