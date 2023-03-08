Bloom West styled this outfit in head-to-toe rhinestones starting with the rhinestone jean vest with a basic black long sleeve underneath, paired with rhinestone jean shorts, and finished off with these adorable rhinestone booties. The perfect denim and diamond outfit!
For a more neutral look with a pop of glitz, go for this Bloom West look starting with these rhinestone cowgirl boots paired with this basic brown bodysuit and matching brown jean shorts. Accessorize with this layered necklace and Hat Bar hat.
For a more subtle glam outfit, try this powder leather top with these light wash distressed skinny jeans paired with these rhinestone bow pumps and finishing off with a matching white and gold purse from Bloom West.
Since 2005, Addy Christen Melancon has been the proud owner and publisher of The Lafourche Gazette. A lifelong Lafourche Parish resident, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, entertaining, crafting and traveling.
