SLHS Project Graduation recently announced an upcoming event - its 2023 Glitz and Glam Purse Jam. 

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best denim with as much sparkle as they would like to fit the occasion. 

After I discovered the dress code for the event, I began to seek out stylish ensembles from local boutiques that would ensure a successful night.

We have so many local boutiques that can help you find the perfect outfit, so we made sure to keep our options local.  

Here are some suggestions that I was able to collect….

Bloom West

Bloom West styled this outfit in head-to-toe rhinestones starting with the rhinestone jean vest with a basic black long sleeve underneath, paired with rhinestone jean shorts, and finished off with these adorable rhinestone booties. The perfect denim and diamond outfit!
Bloom West 2

For a more neutral look with a pop of glitz, go for this Bloom West look starting with these rhinestone cowgirl boots paired with this basic brown bodysuit and matching brown jean shorts. Accessorize with this layered necklace and Hat Bar hat. 
Bloom West 3

For a more subtle glam outfit, try this powder leather top with these light wash distressed skinny jeans paired with these rhinestone bow pumps and finishing off with a matching white and gold purse from Bloom West.
La Boujee

La Boujee styled the perfect denim and diamond shorts with the purple tiered ruffled top and adorable diamond drop earrings.
La Boujee2

Dazzle in this pink sequin dress from La Boujee paired with the perfect rhinestone bow pumps and finishing off with these gold star earrings.
La Boujee 3

Stand out in this La Boujee multi colored striped sequin skirt and pair it with this white square neck bodysuit and silver rhinestone earrings.
Josie DyLynn

Josie Dylynn has the perfect denim and diamonds look with this denim and sequins dress and add a pop of color with this pink tote.
Josie DyLynn2

For a more casual look, Josie Dylynn styled this Queen of Sparkle sequin top with pink jeans and pearl detailed sneakers
Josie DyLynn3

Support South Lafourche with this royal blue feathered top from Josie Dylynn, paired with high rise jean shorts, and accessorize with these metallic detailed sneakers and rhinestone belt.

A well-dressed night awaits, so make sure you're looking good from head to toe. Glam up with the finest fashion - show off those fabulous local threads!

FMI about the event, please visit our story at https://www.lafourchegazette.com/local_news/slhs-project-graduation-to-host-glitz-glam-purse-jam-and-silent-auction/article_2c142e62-bc74-11ed-9bd0-337c35425265.html

