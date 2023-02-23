Friends of Bayou Lafourche (FOBL) and Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary (BTNEP) have collaborated to host FOBL’s St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou and BTNEP’s Paddle Bayou Lafourche as a joint event on Saturday, March 11th, 2023.
FOBL’s St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou takes place along the banks of Bayou Lafourche in downtown Thibodaux with the gates opening to the public at 11AM.
Immediately after Paddle Bayou Lafourche participants complete the paddle trip near the festival area, the cardboard & duct tape boat races will begin. This is a 100-yard dash for boats constructed of only cardboard and duct tape with 1-3 participants. Participation in the cardboard boat races is free and participants will receive a free event t-shirt.
During and after the water activities, participants, spectators, and attendees can enjoy great cuisine served by food vendors while listening to live music by TBA.
This is a family-friendly event with activities for kids. Water and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Alcoholic beverages can be purchased from local establishments and can be consumed outdoors within the festival boundaries.
Entry into the festival is $15 and includes free food while supplies last.
SCHEDULE:
11AM – Gates Open to Public
11AM to 2PM – DJ
11AM to 4PM – Kids Activities
12PM – Food Serving begins (FREE with $15 cover)
1PM – Cardboard & Duct Tape Boat Races Begin
2PM-5PM – Live Music by TBA
