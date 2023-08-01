A local bank is about to open its new Golden Meadow location after its previous facility was destroyed by Hurricane Ida.
State Bank and Trust Company announced this week that the grand opening for their new Golden Meadow location will be held on August 7. The new location is located at 176 Washington St., in Golden Meadow.
Charles Plaisance, Executive Vice President for State Bank, said that to re-open a new, permanent location in Golden Meadow is something that makes the bank proud — something that showed our community’s continued ability to bounce back from the impacts of Ida.
“We are very proud of our new home,” Plaisance said. “But more importantly, we are proud of our community, and we welcome the opportunity to continue to serve it. We would like to extend an invitation to everyone to come by and visit us at our new facility located at 176 Washington Street in Golden Meadow.”
Like many other businesses in our area, State Bank felt the wraths of Ida. But also like many other businesses, they fought back and did the best that they could to restore services as soon as they could, opening up a temporary location in Golden Meadow to take care of customers’ needs.
State Bank also did the best that they could to re-open all of their other branches in the immediate aftermath of the storm to try and provide as much convenience and comfort to customers as possible during a historically stressful time in our community’s history.
“Following the storm, our main objective was to quickly begin serving our customers at as many of our locations as possible,” Plaisance said. “While our Golden Meadow Office was damaged beyond repair, we quickly established a temporary facility at that location.”
Plaisance said it was State Bank’s hope to have a new, permanent location up and running a little sooner, but they’re proud to announce that they are now ready to open the new, beautiful facility that they believe customers will love.
State Bank is celebrating their 70th year in operation this year. The bank takes pride in “Cajun Banking: Served Just the Way You Like It,” a motto which stresses that the bank will provide Southern hospitality to its customers, while also having all of the latest in modern banking technologies — all things that will be on display at the new Golden Meadow location, as well as at all of the other State Bank branches.
Plaisance said he wants to thank the community for its patience and he wants everyone in our area to know that the bank is eager to serve and is here with the community through the entirety of the post-Ida rebuild and beyond.
“State Bank is determined to rebuild and fully recover from the devastations of Hurricane Ida,” he said. “We recognize that our experience has been no different than what the majority of our customers have been through and in many cases, continue to go through.”
