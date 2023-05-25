Below you can find upcoming Fishing rodeos in our area for the summer. If there is an upcoming rodeo, but it is not listed below, please email me at ads@tlgnewspaper.com, so I can add it.
Bloody Decks Fishing Rodeo
May 25 to 28
The 6th annual Bloody Decks Fishing Rodeo will take place from May 25 to the 28 at Wake Side Marina in Grand Isle.
There will be an adult and kids division.
Cornhole tournament will take place on May 27 at 6 p.m. with registration opening at 4 p.m. Cost is $40 per team.
Will Dempsey will be playing live music on Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m.;
Kids crab races will be on May 28 at 2 p.m. with registration starting at 1 p.m.
Washer board tournament will take place on May 28 at 6p.m. with registration opening at 4 p.m.; $40 per team.
Russ Cheramie will be playing live music at 7 p.m.
All proceeds this year will be going to Two Blue Butterflies, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting NICU families, through their stay.
For more information, find Bloody Decks on Facebook
_________________________________________________________
Castin Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo
May 26-27
Nicholls State University Cheer Team is hosting the Castin’ Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo that will take place on Friday, May 26th from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 27th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 288 Flotation Canal Road in Fourchon.
The event is open to the public, and tickets are available for $45 each. The ticket includes the rodeo fee, a t-shirt and a chance to win prizes. Tickets are available at Nicholls Athletics Department, from any Nicholls Cheerleader and at Moran's Marina in Fourchon.
_________________________________________________________
Catholic High School Fishing Rodeo
June 1 to 3
The Catholic High School Fishing Rodeo will be held from June 1 to June 3 at Moran’s Marina in Fourchon.
Thursday, June 1: party at the pavilion from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3: Weigh in from 4 to 6:30 p.m.; pavilion party from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.catholichigh.org/alumni/alumni-events/fishing-rodeo.
_________________________________________________________
SwolleFest Fishing Rodeo
June 7 to 10
The 25th Annual Swollfest Fishing Rodeo will be held from June 7 to 10 at Grand Isle Marina.
Swollfest Fishing Rodeo® has become a unique charitable event that raises money through registrations, sponsorships, sales, and special projects to give back to the community. Each year tens of thousands of dollars are given back to our beneficiaries.
Wednesday, June 7: extra fishing day, no weigh ins
Thursday, June 8: registration and merchandise sales open at 12 p.m.; weigh-in at 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 9: registration opens at 12 p.m.; Kid’s zone opens from 2 to 4 p.m.; weigh-in from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; food, water and soft drinks from 5 to 7 p.m.; Ben Ragsdale Music Solo Acoustic, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; and Chris Leblanc Band from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10: Registration opens at 12 p.m.; Kid’s zone opens at Grand Isle Marina from 2 to 4 p.m.; registration ends at 3 p.m.; weigh in from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; food, water and soft drinks from 5 to 7 p.m.; live music by All Munn Brothers from 5 to 8 p.m.; Swollfest Awards Ceremony at 8 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.swollfest.com.
_________________________________________________________
Grand Isle Speckled Trout Rodeo
June 16 and 17
Grand Isle Speckled Trout Rodeo is back and will be held on June 16th and 17th at Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle, LA.
Eligible fish is speckled trout, redfish and rat redfish, drum, white trout, flounder, sheephead, cobia, mangrove snapper and red snapper; junior division is speckled trout, redfish and hardhead catfish.
Weigh Station will be Friday and Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday’s events will be dinner at 6 p.m. with corn hole beginning at 7 p.m. and bingo, and DJ. Saturday’s events are awards at 6 p.m. and with music by Chase Tyler Band starting at 8 p.m.
If you are looking for a place to stay contact Bridge Side Marina at 985-787-2419 Or Coastal Realty Group at 985-787-3200.
_________________________________________________________
Creole Classic Fishing Tournament
June 22 to 24
The annual Creole Classic Fishing Tournament will be held from June 22 to June 24 at Bridge Side Marina in Grand Isle. There will be an adult division, kids division and kayak division.
Thursday, June 22: tournament opent at 6 a.m.
Friday, June 23: scales open from 3 to 6 p.m.; music by Harlye Talbot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; food, door prices and recognition start at 6 p.m.; prize drawing at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24: cornhole tournament registration opens at 10 a.m. with tournament beginning at 11 a.m.; scales open at noon to 4 p.m.; silent auction and door prizes at 5 p.m.; boiled shrimp served at 5:30 p.m.; Awards ceremony begins at 6 p.m.; live auction and drawing at 6:45 p.m.; music by Good Feelings Band from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
_________________________________________________________
Louisiana Pipeliners Fishing Rodeo
June 22 to 24
The 10th Annual Louisiana Pipeliners Rodeo Scholarship Fundraiser will be held from June 22 to 24 at Grand Isle Marina.
Thursday, June 22: Shrimp boil and social at 6:30 p.m.; cornhole tournament beginning at 7 p.m. with an entry fee of $50.
Friday, June 23: Registration opens from 2 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 24: Weigh In is from 2 to 4 p.m.; with awards starting at 5 p.m.
_________________________________________________________
Golden Meadow Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo
June 29, 30 and July 1
The Golden Meadow Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo will be held on June 29 to July 1 at the Port Fourchon Pavilion.
Fishing starts on Thursday, June 29 at safelight.
On Friday, June 30 scales open at 1 p.m.; food booths and bar opens from 1 to 11 p.m.; king of the catch judging begins at 5 p.m.; king of the catch tasting from 5 to 9 p.m.; live music by The Band Orange from 7 to 11 p.m.; scales close at 7 p.m.; King of the catch awards are at 9 p.m.; tent closes at 11 p.m.
On Saturday, July 1 scales, bar and tent opens at 1 p.m.; boiled shrimp dinner from 4 to 7 p.m.; scales for the childrens division closes at 4 p.m.; other division scales close at 5 p.m.; auction starts at 6 p.m. with awards starting at 7 p.m.; raffle and door prizes are at 8:30 p.m.; live music by Shorts in December from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
To buy tickets, visit https://www.fourchontarpon.com/store/-c105343038
_________________________________________________________
Blue Boot Rodeo
July 6-8
The annual rodeo will be held from July 6-8 at the Grand Isle Marina.
As always, the rodeo will benefit the Riley John Blue Boot Foundation, which helps promote education and awareness in regards to the lethality of childhood drowning and the importance of water safety.
The rodeo is a family-friendly event with activities and fun for people of all ages.
THURSDAY, JULY 6TH
Fishing starts at 6:0am (Fishing Only)
FRIDAY, JULY 7TH
Scales: 3:00-6:00pm; DJ Phrozen: 5:30 – 8:00pm; Cornhole Tournament: 6:00-9:30pm; Junior LaCross: 9:00 – 120pm;
SATURDAY, JULY 8TH
Bingo and Mimosas: 10:00am – 12:00pm; Scales: 12:00-4:00pm; DJ Phrozen: 12:00 – 3:00pm; Food: 3:00 – 6:00 pm; Ruffin Ready: 3:00-6:00pm; Awards: 6:15pm; Auction: 7:00pm; and Shorts in December Band: 9:00pm-12:00am.
Buy tickets online at https://bluebootrodeo.com/pages/buy-tickets
_________________________________________________________
Louisiana State Freediving Championship
July 13 to 15
The 2023 Louisiana Freedive Championship will be held July 13, 14 and 15 with the Weigh-in and Party to be held Saturday, July 15th at Hurricane Hole in Grand Isle La.
For more information follow Louisiana State Freediving Championship on Facebook.
_________________________________________________________
Island Strong Music Fest
July 13-15
The second annual Island Strong Music Fest will be held on July 13-15, 2023 in Grand Isle.
The three-day festival will feature live music, food, craft booths, and vendors supporting the community’s recovery after Hurricane Ida. Be a part of rebuilding Grand Isle’s recreational facilities and other vital town projects.
The Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion, located at 4500 LA Highway 1, will host the celebration. All proceeds will enhance Grand Isle’s rejuvenation.
Entrance to the festival is by donation.
Music lineup:
Thursday, July 13: (Gates open at 4:00 p.m.)
8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Jr. Lacrosse
Friday, July 14: (Gates open at noon)
2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Kendall Shaffer Band; 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition; 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Todd O’Neill & Cat Daddy
Saturday, July 15: (Gates open at 11:00 a.m.)
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Aaron Foret Band; 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Dustin Guedry; 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Shorts in December; 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Chase Tyler Band
Want to become a sponsor? Reach out to the festival at islandstrongbeachfest@gmail.com. Check out www.townofgrandisle.com for more information.
_________________________________________________________
Cut Off Fishing Club Rodeo
July 13 to 15
The Cut Off Fishing Club will be having their annual rodeo from July 13 to 15 at Bridgeside Marina in Grand Isle.
For more information visit https://cutofffishingclub.com
_________________________________________________________
Louisiana Dental Rodeo
July 21 and 22
The Louisiana Dental Association will have their annual Foundation Rodeo on July 21 and 22 at Grand Isle Marina.
This is a fishing only rodeo. For more information visit https://www.ladental.org/c.e.-events/lda-events-and-registration/lda-foundation-fishing-rodeo.
_________________________________________________________
Tarpon Cheer Booster Club’s Hooks and Leaders Fishing Rodeo
July 21 and 22
The Tarpon Cheer Booster Club will be sponsoring their Hooks and Leaders fishing rodeo at Fourchon Pavilion in Port Fourchon.
For more information, contact Abby at ajalbert@mylpsd.com
_________________________________________________________
International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo
July 27- 29
The oldest fishing tournament in the United States is back from July 27 to 29 at Grand Isle Marina.
Thursday, July 28: fishing begins at daylight; pavilion opens to public at 11 a.m.; scales open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; childrens crab races at 2 p.m. with registration open from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; President welcome party with shrimp boil at 6 p.m.; Live music by Shorts in December from 4 to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 29: Pavilion and Scales open at 11 a.m.; crab races at 2 p.m.; live music by DJ Phrozen from 4 to 8 p.m.; scale closes at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 30: Pavilion and scales open at 11 a.m.; crab races at 2 p.m.; childrens awards at 4 p.m.; scales close at 6 p.m.; live music by DJ Phrozen from 4 to 8 p.m.; with rodeo awards and prize drawings from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
For more information please visit https://www.tarponrodeo.org
_________________________________________________________
Maddry Grace Fishing Rodeo
August 4 and 5
Register today to fish for the 1 in 4 on August 4th-5th !!! Keep checking this page for up to date information for the 5th Annual Maddry Grace Fishing Rodeo, a fundraiser to honor the memory of Maddry Grace Trahan (daughter of Jay & Amy Trahan) and help fund families who experience miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss in Lafourche Parish.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
_________________________________________________________
Dufrene Building Material Fishing Rodeo
August 4 to 5
Dufrene Building Materials is having their 8th annual fishing rodeo on August 4 and 5 at Bridgeside Marina in Grand Isle.
The event will have door prizes, great food, music provided by local DJ, silent auction, live auction, minnow races Saturday, and cornhole tournament Friday. Tickets are $20 and includes food and door prize entry.
There will be in inshore, offshore and kids division. Scales close that 4 p.m. on Saturday.
All proceeds to benefit Bless Your Heart Foundation, The Arc in St. Charles, and One Heart NOLA.
Sponsorships are being accepted now. For more information email dbmrodeo@dbmlumber.com
_________________________________________________________
Ride the Bull Kayak Fishing Rodeo
August 26
The 2023 CCA Louisiana Ride the Bull Kayak Fishing Tournament to be held on August 26 at Bridgeside Marina in Grand Isle.
For more information visit https://ccalouisiana.com/events/ride-the-bull-kayak-tourney/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.