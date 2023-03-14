Sydney Doversipke Hale, a local third-generation New York Life agent, has been elected to New York Life’s 2023 Agents Advisory Council (AAC). Founded in 1946, the AAC is a prominent group of 24 New York Life agents elected by their peers to communicate the issues and perspectives of their fellow agents.
The AAC reflects a solid cross section of New York Life Insurance Company’s field force with 2023 members representing a wide variety of markets.
The AAC offers a forum for agents and senior management to engage in productive dialogue to exchange, develop and implement ideas that will benefit families and businesses that seek New York Life products and services in their local community.
Sydney is a third-generation NYL agent, following in the footsteps of her father, Jack Doverspike, and grandfather, Sidney Triche. They’ve been serving the community at Triche/Doverspike Financial Group for over 55 years. Sydney is a Certified Financial Planner™ Practitioner and Chartered Financial Consultant® who designs holistic, multi-generational financial plans with a focus on small businesses, high-earning professionals, and affluent families.
She is also a member of the New Orleans Estate Planning Council and an enthusiastic co-captain for Team HAMerica with Hogs for the Cause, helping families battling pediatric brain cancer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.