Thibodaux Civic Club TAWASI is hosting its 45th Annual Antiques & Art Show, held the weekend after Labor Day, September 8, 9 and 10.
With many outstanding dealers, the show at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium at 310 N. Canal Boulevard, offers a wide variety of quality items for everyone from serious collectors to casual shoppers.
Unlimited admission tickets are $10 per person and are good for all three days. They are available from any TAWASI member, through Eventbrite.com or at the door. Children in strollers will be admitted for free.
Show hours are 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.—4 p.m. Sunday.
The club sponsors daily drawings for door prizes. In addition to the door prizes, TAWASI will raffle special items donated by various dealers.
Dealers sell a wide variety of quality antiques and vintage items including furniture, rugs, estate and costume jewelry, silver, glass and porcelain. Other items include original art, tools, books, linens, dolls, toys, maps, papers, vintage clothing, garden items, paintings, and home decor.
Art dealers will offer items such as original paintings, stained glass, handmade wood-crafted items and numerous other handcrafted pieces.
A special service offered during show hours includes glass and restoration repair.
On-site catering by Cancienne Cajun Catering will be available daily with lunch options, beverages, desserts and snacks.
TAWASI is an Indian word meaning “friend and helper.” The club has lived up to its name since its founding 76 years ago by contributing thousands of dollars to community projects and college scholarships.
The club has sought to make a difference by helping those who might not receive assistance from other sources. Some of those recipients include:
- P.A.C.T. Place – Provides a safe and secure place for abused children and their parents to meet. Awarded funding for Nintendo Switch Games, art canvas, paints, and markers.
- Raceland Lower Elementary School’s Community Learning Center – Tier 3 struggling students who need special instructional as well as behavioral support. Funds assisted with the purchase of equipment and teaching materials.
- Laurel Valley Heritage Foundation – To improve the Schoolhouse to be used as a space to exhibit displays and information panels on topics that are relevant to our history and culture. And also to be used as a resting place for tourists.
- C.M. Washington Elementary School Library – To rebuild a library by stocking it with books, furniture, signs and toys.
- Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School – To provide the school with a color printer and ink for the year.
- South Lafourche High School Credit Recovery Classes – Students who struggle with attendance and struggle in general with little or no parental support. Replace headphones to listen to lessons to stay focused.
- Bayou Blue Middle School Art Department – First time having an art class in 7 years. Purchase art supplies for 100 students.
- Bayou Country Children’s Museum – Funding to elevate their summer camp program with STEAM projects for each themed week.
In 2019 TAWASI funded an endowed scholarship for selected graduate students at Nicholls State University pursuing a master’s program curriculum.
In 2016 we began funding an endowed scholarship to the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute to assist selected students in defraying the cost of their education in the field of culinary arts.
The club has funded an endowed scholarship for selected undergraduate students at Nicholls State University for many years.
Since 1950, numerous students have been assisted through these scholarships, and many more will benefit in the future.
For more information, visit www.tawasi.net , like us on Facebook, email us at TAWASI1947@gmail.com or purchase tickets through Eventbrite.com. or any TAWASI Member.
