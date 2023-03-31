The Bayou Country Children's Museum in partnership with Thibodaux Regional Health Systems recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of Coco's Challenge Course, the museum's newest attraction.
Coco's Challenge Course is fun for the whole family. It's ideal for children 10 and older to run competition on, or for children 10 and under to engage in free play.
"We are so excited to offer this new exhibit for the middle school age program. Our goal is to engage the whole family and provide a space where families can learn and grow together while having fun." says Rebekah Richoux-Quinn, the museum's Executive Director.
Thibodaux Regional Health Systems commitment to preventative care is modeled here by their generous sponsorship of this challenge course for children.
"The outdoor course helps youth improve fitness, balance, and flexibility in a fun way," says Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional. "Thibodaux Regional is happy that we can help provide these opportunities for our youth that make a positive impact on their overall health."
Additional information about this exhibit and more can be found on the Bayou Country Children's Museum's website: www.bccm.info
