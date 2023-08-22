The Bayou Playhouse, known for its theatrical productions and fostering youth through the arts, has suffered for the last few years. After the abrupt stop from the spread of COVID-19 made everyone isolated to the complete destruction by Hurricane Ida, the playhouse has not had a production in over three years.
Now, the Playhouse looks to the future and will be hosting the Playhouse Arts Market on August 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. as they create a family friendly party with food vendors, arts and craft vendors and live music.
“While the inside of the playhouse is still in shambles, we decided to hold a community gathering event outside on our property to show that we are back and are going to continue to provide family oriented and community-based events and theatrical productions,” Camille Griffin, owner of the Bayou Playhouse, said.
Griffin purchased the building of the Bayou Playhouse from the town of Lockport and is moving toward renovating and revamping the future of the Playhouse. One way she will be revamping the building is by giving it a new name: The Griffin.
“When the Town put the building up for sale, I felt an obligation to everyone involved to do what I could to bring it back for the wonderful community of Lockport,” Griffin said in a press release. “We have big things in the plans, and I would love for everyone to join me in writing this next chapter for the story of The Bayou Playhouse!”
The Playhouse Arts Market looks to bring in a crowd. The goal for Griffin is to interact with the community and have the Playhouse in the minds of the community again.
Hopefully by the end of the year and in the next year we will have a new roof and progressing forward towards a total renovation, and we will continue that path until complete,” she said.
During the event, two live performances are set to play on The State Rep Joe Orgeron stage. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. they will have former student of the Bayou Playhouse Emma Lodrigue. At the end of the evening, Good Feeling’ will take the stage closing the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Griffin said.
“The Playhouse Arts Market has gained so much popularity that we have had to ask the town to close Main Street for us to fit more vendor booths and more guests into the Arts Market throughout the day,” she said. “Main Street will be closed to automobile traffic from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. We hope everyone will come and pass a good time with us!”
As a nonprofit, Griffin reminds everyone that they are accepting donations to contribute to the reopening of the building. The event will take place at 101 Main Street, Lockport, La.
Griffin is excited to show the promise of the home of The Bayou Playhouse, now The Griffin. Even if the building is still unavailable, the heart and the essence of the playhouse will still be in every event that The Griffin hosts, she said.
