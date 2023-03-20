He's known as "The Cajun Ninja," but his real name is Jason Derouen and not only can he cook, but the Thibodeaux, Louisiana native has a story to tell that is about as delightful and his line of Cajun spices.
If you asked a younger Derouen what his interests were, cooking wasn't even on the list; he was much more involved in martial arts and entertainment. The closest he got to understand the technique of preparing a delectable dish was watching Emeril Lagasse on TV with his dad at night. While he enjoyed watching the show, Lagasse's humor stuck out, and Derouen realized that entertainment and food could make for a great meal.
When Derouen hit his 20s, his interest began to change a bit, and he started researching his favorite recipes on the internet and trying his hand at cooking them. Once completed, he would have his mom taste the dish and give him feedback, as she was a great Cajun cook, according to Derouen.
Fast forward to 2016, when on a cool day, Derouen decided to make a big pot of gumbo, and just for fun, he recorded it and uploaded the video to his Facebook page. Little did he know the video would go viral and change his life forever. He began posting more videos on social media, and today he has 181k subscribers on his YouTube channel and 1.2 million followers on his Facebook page. He's also expanded his talents and now has a line of seasonings and Cajun Ninja merchandise.
And like Lagasse, he has a catchphrase that goes with his Cajun Ninja persona, which he got after chopping onions with his hands and yelling, "Don't mess with a Cajun Ninja." He then added what has now become his signature yell, which goes back to his martial art days. He has a 3rd Degree Blackbelt in Taekwondo, and martial artists often let out a shout when throwing a kick or strike. So, when The Cajun Ninja is cooking, he shouts, "Pi-YAHHHHH!!" While the word may not mean much to others, it's very personal to Derouen as each H in the word represents a family member. He is married with three daughters, so his catchphrase has five Hs.
The Cajun Ninja will host a cooking demonstration on the Lifestyle Appliances Cooking Stage, Booth #1123 on Friday, March 24 at 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26 at 2 p.m. He will also be available to sign and sell cookbooks and spices in the Lifestyle Booth #507.
The Home Show is open on Friday, March 24 from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; then again on Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.neworleanshomeshows.com.
