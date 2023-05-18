City of Thibodaux Logo

Thibodaux City will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program Waitlist. This federally-funded program supplements rental payments of extremely low and very low-income families, with preference to elderly or disabled applicants. 

Applicants outside of Thibodaux City's jurisdiction will need to lease a unit within our jurisdiction for a year before using portability unless approved otherwise. Due to Covid-19 safety measures, only call-in applications will be accepted, with a limit of 200 applications. 

APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED AS FOLLOWS:

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8 a.m. until 200 applications are taken. Call in procedure: 985-446-7226.

Questions before hand can be sent to cdbg@ci.thibodaux.la.us.  Or you can call the office prior to application day at 985-446-7217 for more information or to request reasonable accommodations.  The office will be closed to the public the day of application.  NO IN PERSON APPLICATIONS will be accepted. 

