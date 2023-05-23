This past week, we were proud to surpass 20,000 followers on Facebook — a goal that our team was proud to accomplish.
Our team works hard each week to ensure that these pages are filled with news that means a lot to our community and Bayou Region, and this week, we would like to offer some insight into how and why we do what we do.
The Lafourche Gazette is a local business. Much like the grocery store where you buy your milk or the local diner where you order that cheeseburger, we are a locally owned and operated for profit business. To keep our news free to our readers, we survive based on advertising partnerships with the local business community. Simply put, we sell ads to local businesses to promote the amazing works of businesses in our area to our large, growing audience. Those revenues pay for our staff, the physical print paper, delivery costs and all other operating expenses.
We take pride in being local. That’s at the root of our business.
Our newspaper is owned and operated by our Publisher, Addy Melancon. She is a local woman who is from our area and who has lived here her whole life. The rest of our team can say the same and every single full-time member of our team is a Lafourche native — from myself to Head of Operations, Brandi LeBlanc; and Brittany, who is responsible for getting our papers in the delivery boxes each week.
Operating a news company isn’t easy, and it’s especially difficult when you’re a small staff. But we do it with pride and with a smile because we love our area and the people who we serve.
Every single one of us is invested here. We all love Lafourche. We all love our community’s spirit.
We all want to showcase that spirit and tell the stories of our people to our audience.
Times are changing. The business of media is evolving. The industry is shrinking.
It’s happening here locally, too. We don’t have to tell you the story. You’re living it and seeing it unfold. Local publications are becoming regional. Regional publications are becoming national. The amount of content out there is lessening. The amount of people in the field is shrinking.
It’s easy to pick on others being swept up by those changes, but we’re not immune, either. We’re having to constantly tweak and evolve our methods to try and best serve our readers.
But one thing that will not ever change for us is this: The industry may be getting wider, but not The Gazette. That’s not us.
We will always do our best to stay local.
Our team works hard to provide the latest, most up-to-date Lafourche Parish news — the news we believe best appeals to the greatest majority of our readers.
If it matters to you, it matters to us. If it’s pressing and breaking, we will be there — just like we were during COVID and just like we were for Ida.
Away from the breaking news, we’re also there when it’s time to tell some fun stories and showcase our locals passing a good time.
Our field team is aggressive and non-relenting. We’re the only local newspaper covering local sports at present, and we want those student-athletes to know we’re there in their corner. We attend multiple games each week, and we intend to do that throughout the year — both in Lafourche and also in Terrebonne, too.
This fall, we have plans to get out to local festivals and showcase the great works of our people.
We also recently launched our Light Up Lafourche non-profit, which will give back to our community throughout the year.
Our field team is aggressive and non-relenting. We will do anything we can to provide quality content to our readers.
So we invite you today to celebrate our accomplishment this week and be proud if you are one of our 20,000 Facebook followers because that makes you part of our newspaper family.
And in closing, we have a lasting message, which maybe can also double as somewhat of a challenge.
When considering ways to promote your business, remember us. When running for office and you want to get the word out, remember us. When there’s news to share, remember us. When you want to put an ad in the paper for your kids and grandkids, remember us.
Because we’re always there. We’re always local.
And those partnerships between ourselves and you, our loyal community are why.
