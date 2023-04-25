The long-anticipated Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair will be held this year from May 4th thru 7th in Thibodaux at the event’s longstanding fairgrounds home, located on 1101 Tiger Drive.
Fair organizers have secured Chris Jansen as this year’s headlining act, a multi-platinum songwriter and country artist whose song “Buy Me a Boat” has since gone triple platinum. Outside of Jansen, the fair will feature a musically diverse group of performing artists ranging from rock, jazz, zydeco, country, and swamp pop. Other musical artists performing at the fair will include Andrea Rhodes, Bunk Johnson Brazz Band, Voodoo Bayou, Left On Red, Dead End, alternative rock band Everclear, Snapper and the Fishsticks, and more.
No fair would be complete without rides and games – and the Firemen’s Fair this year will include a number of both. Rides this year will feature a ferris wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl, bumper cars, thrill rides for older riders, and a selection of children’s rides for younger fairgoers. Carnival games will also be available. Pay-One-Price ride tickets will be available for unlimited use during certain operating hours on each fair day other than Sunday at the cost of $25, valid only on the day it is purchased. This year “Mega Pass” ride tickets will also be available at a cost of $75, which can be used for all hours the fair is open, including Sunday.
Food selection at the fair will include crowd favorites like the Firemen’s Fair Burger, along with shrimp stew and shrimp creole, gumbo, boudin, crawfish pie, jambalaya, funnel cakes, along with others. Fairgoers can later burn off the extra calories at the 5K Run/Walk on Saturday. The run and walk event, sponsored this year by Thibodaux Regional Health System, starts at 8 AM at the fairgrounds’ location on Tiger Drive. Adult participants aged 18 and older that pre-register ahead of the 5K event will receive a $10 fair food and drink voucher.
This year’s fair will be capped off on Sunday with the fair’s traditional Firemen’s Parade rolling at 11 a.m., beginning on Cardinal Drive, winding its way through Thibodaux, and ending at the fairgrounds. Sporting decorative floats along with a portion of Thibodaux’s fire truck fleet, the Firemen’s Parade has been hailed by its parent organization as one of the longest-running parades in Louisiana. Grand Marshal of the 2023 parade will be Dr. Guy P. Zeringue, a lifelong Thibodaux resident and local ear, nose and throat specialist.
Additional activities scheduled for the fair include two silent auctions, one on Saturday evening at 6 PM, and another Sunday directly after the parade. Items up for auction this year include $20 car washes, week-long hunting trips, $10,000 custom-made boats, and celebrity experiences, among others. A $15,000 raffle will also be held, with prizes drawn at the close of the fair. The raffle will feature several cash prizes in various denominations, gift cards, and jewelry.
The Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair can trace its roots back to 1883 when its first fair raised approximately $250 for the Thibodaux Fire Department. At the time of the first fair, the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department was the only fire department in all of Lafourche Parish. With over 130 years behind the fair tradition, the Thibodaux Fire Department holds its annual fair as a local tradition, and depends on the annual event for approximately 40% of its annual budget, according to its website. The bulk of funds raised from fair activities go towards fire fighter training, community outreach and fire prevention, as well as new “turnout gear,” which is firefighting equipment worn when fighting fires. The fair attracts on average over 50,000 guests each year and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars, as reported by the Thibodaux Fire Department.
For more information on the 2023 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair, parade schedule, sponsors, or entertainment lineup, visit the fair’s website at firemensfair.com or their Facebook page.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.