The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its newest event: GROW - A Women's Conference. GROW, while its acronym stands for Generating Real Opportunities for Women, also symbolizes the mission of the upcoming conference, scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Growth can be seen and measured in many ways. Whether it be personal growth or professional growth, each conference participant will be able to explore new pathways, so they can continue to grow.
The Chamber is working diligently to curate a day of presentations and discussions related to the challenges and opportunities that women in business face. The conference will include speakers like D.D. Breaux, Amanda Gianelloni, Syrita Steib, and Kristine Russell.
Additionally, the conference will create networking opportunities outside of the sessions, including professional headshots, the ability to shop from local vendors, and the chance to mingle with fellow women in business.
Our continued growth and success in all of our Chamber events is because of you and our amazing community, which is why we would like to take this opportunity to invite you to become a part of GROW. Just as a flower needs water, we cannot GROW without YOU.
Sign up is easy and convenient. Just visit our website, www.thibodauxchamber.com, or GROW Facebook page, @GROW-A Women’s Conference, and follow the link to register! Act fast! Seats are filling up!
If you have any questions about individual tickets, vendor opportunities, or sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at (985)446-1187. Additionally, you can email tammy@thibodauxchamber.com.
