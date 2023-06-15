Thibodaux High School is proud to announce its first annual youth football camp with local NFL legend Amik Robertson. This event will take place on Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and is open to kids ages 7-15. The camp will be held at Thibodaux High School, 1355 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux.
Amik Robertson graduated from Thibodaux High School, then attended Louisiana Tech University where he became a starter his freshman year and was named the Defensive MVP of the 2017 Frisco Bowl and a First-Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). After his junior season, he entered the 2020 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season. He is currently a cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The camp promises to be an exciting day filled with drills, food and giveaways! Kids will have the opportunity to learn from one of their hometown heroes how to play their favorite sport like a pro while having fun in the process.
“I am excited to be coming back home and hosting this football camp," said Amik Robertson. "I can't wait for everyone who attends to have an awesome time learning about football and enjoying themselves while doing it."
Registration for the camp is now open at https://amikcamp.eventbrite.com . Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity - sign up today
