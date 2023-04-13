Thibodaux on Tap

There is an exciting new festival coming this summer to Thibodaux! 

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is bringing craft beer lovers together on Saturday, June 17th for the grand debut of their inaugural event - Thibodaux On Tap!

This celebration will be held in Downtown Thibodaux at West 2nd and St. Philip Streets in and promises to provide a memorable experience with its unique selection of beers.

“We want this to be a fun, comfortable event for people to enjoy,” said Downtown Thibodaux Executive Director Danielle Stein. “We are very excited about it!” 

Experience the tastes, sounds and smells of Louisiana craft beer as you sample 2oz tastings from local distillers. Enjoy unique cuisine served up by food vendors while jamming to sensational live music! All this takes place at our event beginning 5:00 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Thibodaux Main Street Inc. will offer four types of tickets for purchase: general admission, VIP, designated driver, and designated driver VIP. Make sure to act quickly– tickets will be limited!

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for Thibodaux on Tap will be available soon. 

For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc’s Facebook or call (985) 413-9886.

