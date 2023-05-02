As we surpass my First 100 days in office, I wanted to give an update on what has been accomplished and what’s to come for the City of Thibodaux. I had a vision of what I wanted to accomplish within the first 100 days and I am proud to say that my administration and myself have surpassed my expectations. My vision is to progressively provide the best quality of life while keeping our small town’s sense of community.
We have created a partnership with Parks & Recreation and the Warren J Harang, Jr. Auditorium with the purpose being to improve the recreational and community programs provided to the organizations, businesses and residents in our community. This partnership allows these departments to work closely together for recreational as well as community events. Through this partnership they are currently working on modernizing the auditorium as well as enhancing the park and its entire surroundings.
Something that I felt strongly about was maintaining the beautification of the City. As a result we created the first ever City of Thibodaux Cleanup event that took place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in conjunction with Earth Day. This event brought community volunteers together to enhance the City appearance as the home to our businesses, organizations and residents. We have made cleanliness and beautification a huge priority.
A project that is ahead of schedule is the City rebranding initiative. The intent is to convey a recognizable brand that represents all of the City Departments as the cornerstone of who we are as a City. I am happy to say that our motto, “Community First and Forward,” has been integrated with our City seal across all departments.
As we transitioned into a new administration, I had several key milestones I wanted to highlight. The first was to build our Organizational structure in each department in a similar fashion as I had built my staff. I then had to make sure each Director understood my philosophies and principles of how I wanted to govern. By setting goals and utilizing true leadership, I made sure we were all on the same page. During the Enrichment phase of this transition, each Director analyzed what is working and what conflicts may arise. Now we have entered the Sustainment phase where each department can address their own issues and handle accordingly. This is an ongoing process that will be ever-present, it is not an overnight solution.
As far as what’s to come for the City of Thibodaux, the upcoming projects for construction include the Canal Boulevard Roundabout (intersection of Gerald T Peltier Drive, Canal Blvd, and Jackson Street) and Tiger Drive Bridge repairs. The Canal Boulevard Roundabout project which started Monday, April 24, 2023. This project will include below ground utility relocation and the construction of a roundabout at the intersection. Also, the Tiger Drive Bridge repairs are estimated to begin by mid to late May of 2023. Currently, plans and specs are being completed and finalized for submission by mid-April.
In closing, I would like to thank the community of Thibodaux for their support as well as my staff and administration for their hard work. I look forward to the continued progress to provide the best quality of life for our community.
