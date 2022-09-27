Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in the National Night Out Against Crime scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. This is the 39th annual nationwide event.
The Thibodaux Family Church & Thibodaux Police Department Housing Authority will host each a site for the event in the City Limits of Thibodaux, and Thibodaux Police Officers along with other first responders will be attending to meet community members to discuss crime prevention and any other concerns. The event will have a K-9 demonstration, free food, games, entertainment and many other activities and fun for the kids. Agencies will also have various fleet equipment available for viewing at the event. The Thibodaux Family Church location (785 N. Canal Boulevard) & the Thibodaux Police Department Housing Authority (1425 Eagle Drive) will be the only two locations available to citizens within the City Limits of Thibodaux. Please come out and share this great partnership between law enforcement and the community.
